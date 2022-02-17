Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT) Shares Up 8.8%

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (TSE:HUT) shares shot up 8.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$9.75 and last traded at C$9.53. 755,399 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 3,040,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.76.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$19.00 price target on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Get Hut 8 Mining alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion and a PE ratio of 17.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.42. The company has a quick ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 22.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 56 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.