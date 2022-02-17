Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Announces Earnings Results

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($2.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($2.66), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.77) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 153.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

H stock traded down $4.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $101.81. 58,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,045,093. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.93. Hyatt Hotels has a 12 month low of $67.70 and a 12 month high of $108.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.19 and a beta of 1.50.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on H shares. Macquarie raised Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hyatt Hotels from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.10.

In other news, insider Alejandro Reynal purchased 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $83.25 per share, with a total value of $1,998,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 849 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $71,400.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,929 shares of company stock valued at $4,666,071. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 221.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. 44.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.