Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Shares Up 6.2%

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM)’s stock price shot up 6.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.58 and last traded at $20.55. 1,851 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 652,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.35.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HYFM. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.09.
Hydrofarm Holdings Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:HYFM)
Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.
