Hyve (HYVE) Price Reaches $0.14 on Major Exchanges

Hyve (CURRENCY:HYVE) traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. In the last seven days, Hyve has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. Hyve has a market capitalization of $3.67 million and $152,070.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hyve coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000352 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hyve alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002461 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00044742 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,881.66 or 0.07089128 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40,674.19 or 1.00062089 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00049056 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00050582 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003009 BTC.

About Hyve

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve . Hyve’s official message board is hyveworks.medium.com . Hyve’s official website is hyve.works

Hyve Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyve should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hyve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hyve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyve and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.