IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts

IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IAA in a research note issued on Monday, February 14th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now expects that the company will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.62. Barrington Research currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for IAA’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.56 EPS.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $548.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.71 million. IAA had a return on equity of 166.24% and a net margin of 17.05%. IAA’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS.

IAA has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut shares of IAA from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of IAA from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of IAA from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.67.

Shares of IAA opened at $35.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.63. IAA has a fifty-two week low of $34.27 and a fifty-two week high of $64.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in IAA by 2,284,451.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,028,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,003 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of IAA by 35.1% in the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,679,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,775,000 after purchasing an additional 956,784 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of IAA by 30.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,976,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,866,000 after purchasing an additional 916,493 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in IAA during the third quarter worth about $29,448,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in IAA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,553,000. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

