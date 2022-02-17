IAA (NYSE:IAA) Downgraded by Guggenheim

Guggenheim lowered shares of IAA (NYSE:IAA) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of IAA from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barrington Research lowered shares of IAA from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IAA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.67.

Shares of IAA stock opened at $35.96 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. IAA has a fifty-two week low of $34.27 and a fifty-two week high of $64.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.63.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). IAA had a return on equity of 166.24% and a net margin of 17.05%. The business had revenue of $548.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. IAA’s revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IAA will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IAA. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in IAA by 2,284,451.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,028,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,003 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in IAA by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,679,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,775,000 after acquiring an additional 956,784 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in IAA by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,976,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,866,000 after acquiring an additional 916,493 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in IAA in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,448,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in IAA in the 4th quarter valued at $25,553,000. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

