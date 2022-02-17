IAA (NYSE:IAA) PT Lowered to $55.00 at Robert W. Baird

IAA (NYSE:IAA) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

IAA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research downgraded IAA from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Guggenheim downgraded IAA from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded IAA from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised IAA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.67.

Shares of NYSE IAA opened at $35.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.59. IAA has a fifty-two week low of $34.27 and a fifty-two week high of $64.55.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $548.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.71 million. IAA had a return on equity of 166.24% and a net margin of 17.05%. IAA’s revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IAA will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of IAA by 3.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of IAA by 2.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of IAA by 2.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of IAA by 0.3% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 101,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,566,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of IAA by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

