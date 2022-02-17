Iberdrola (BME:IBE) Given a €14.20 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €14.20 ($16.14) price target on Iberdrola (BME:IBE) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on IBE. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.00 ($13.64) target price on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.50 ($15.34) target price on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Monday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.36) price target on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €12.00 ($13.64) price target on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.50) price target on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Iberdrola presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €12.13 ($13.78).

Get Iberdrola alerts:

Iberdrola has a 1 year low of €5.87 ($6.67) and a 1 year high of €7.30 ($8.30).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Iberdrola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iberdrola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.