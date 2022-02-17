iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at JMP Securities in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $1.50 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 297.88% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

Get iBio alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN IBIO opened at $0.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 11.02 and a current ratio of 11.09. iBio has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $2.20. The company has a market cap of $82.17 million, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of -5.66.

iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). iBio had a negative net margin of 1,133.19% and a negative return on equity of 33.06%. On average, equities analysts predict that iBio will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBIO. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in iBio during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iBio by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 365,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 129,809 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in iBio by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 262,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 173,996 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in iBio during the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in iBio by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 28,779 shares during the period. 20.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About iBio

iBio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and manufacture of biotherapeutics. Its pipeline include idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, systemic sclerosis, and scleroderma. The firm operates through the Biopharmaceuticals and Bioprocessing segments. The company was founded by Robert B.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.