ICU Medical (ICUI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect ICU Medical to post earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ICUI opened at $222.68 on Thursday. ICU Medical has a one year low of $183.39 and a one year high of $282.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $223.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 44.18 and a beta of 0.55.

Several brokerages have commented on ICUI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $302.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

In related news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 1,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $278,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in ICU Medical by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 65,289 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,496,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in ICU Medical by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,576 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in ICU Medical by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 41,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ICU Medical by 18.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,612 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,911,000 after acquiring an additional 4,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in ICU Medical by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,306 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

