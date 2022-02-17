IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.330-$7.630 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.060. The company issued revenue guidance of -.IDEX also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.730-$1.760 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a market perform rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of IDEX from $269.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of IDEX from $251.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $239.09.

Get IDEX alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IEX traded down $1.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $189.98. The stock had a trading volume of 429,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,280. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $219.89 and its 200 day moving average is $222.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.50. IDEX has a 52 week low of $188.15 and a 52 week high of $240.33. The stock has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.08.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.03). IDEX had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The firm had revenue of $714.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that IDEX will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IEX. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in IDEX by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 298,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,429,000 after acquiring an additional 6,920 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in IDEX by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 256,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,509,000 after acquiring an additional 26,981 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in IDEX by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 133,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in IDEX by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,766,000 after acquiring an additional 9,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in IDEX by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,077,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 96.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IDEX

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.