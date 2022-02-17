IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.730-$1.760 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.710. The company issued revenue guidance of -.IDEX also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.330-$7.630 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $233.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of IDEX from $269.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $213.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $234.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $239.09.

Get IDEX alerts:

Shares of IEX stock traded down $1.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $189.98. 429,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,280. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.05. IDEX has a twelve month low of $188.15 and a twelve month high of $240.33.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $714.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.84 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 17.82%. IDEX’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that IDEX will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in IDEX by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 298,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,429,000 after acquiring an additional 6,920 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of IDEX by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 256,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,509,000 after purchasing an additional 26,981 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of IDEX by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 133,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of IDEX by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,766,000 after purchasing an additional 9,592 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of IDEX by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,077,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.