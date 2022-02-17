Idle Trading 8.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (IDLE)

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. Idle has a market capitalization of $5.87 million and $107,852.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Idle coin can currently be purchased for $1.55 or 0.00003519 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Idle has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00045173 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,120.09 or 0.07103256 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,962.39 or 1.00085519 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00050387 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.16 or 0.00052724 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Idle Coin Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,794,651 coins. The official website for Idle is idle.finance . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com

Buying and Selling Idle

