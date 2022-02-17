IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,200 shares, an increase of 36.7% from the January 15th total of 41,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other IES news, COO Matthew J. Simmes purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.29 per share, with a total value of $51,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 58.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in IES by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 202,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,416,000 after purchasing an additional 32,189 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of IES in the third quarter valued at $274,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IES by 2.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IES by 659.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 638,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,805,000 after buying an additional 554,588 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IES by 50.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 6,035 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

IES stock opened at $45.30 on Thursday. IES has a 1-year low of $39.75 and a 1-year high of $56.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $941.56 million, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.52.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $483.80 million for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 24.05%.

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and management of operating subsidiaries in business activities across various end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Residential, Commercial and Industrial and Infrastructure Solutions. The Communications segment provides technology infrastructure products and services to large corporations and independent businesses.

