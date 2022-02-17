IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG) Insider Buys £49,994.72 in Stock

IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG) insider June Felix bought 6,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 772 ($10.45) per share, with a total value of £49,994.72 ($67,651.85).

Shares of LON IGG opened at GBX 764 ($10.34) on Thursday. IG Group Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 752 ($10.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 960 ($12.99). The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 804.12 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 826.18. The stock has a market cap of £3.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 12.96 ($0.18) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.52%. IG Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.44%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IGG. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,210 ($16.37) target price on shares of IG Group in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IG Group in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.53) price objective on shares of IG Group in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,095.50 ($14.82).

IG Group Holdings plc operates as a multi-platform trading company worldwide. It offers CFDs (contracts for difference), are derivative contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price; and spread betting that allow clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, and to use the same range of risk-mitigation measures.

