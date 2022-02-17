Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) PT Raised to $460.00 at Piper Sandler

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $450.00 to $460.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the life sciences company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 37.78% from the company’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Illumina’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.12 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.17 EPS.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Illumina in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upgraded Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $432.72 to $412.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America upgraded Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $419.25.
NASDAQ ILMN opened at $333.86 on Tuesday. Illumina has a 1-year low of $318.07 and a 1-year high of $526.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $370.25 and a 200-day moving average of $408.13. The firm has a market cap of $52.18 billion, a PE ratio of 54.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92.
In related news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.86, for a total transaction of $118,648.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,636 shares of company stock valued at $657,307 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Illumina by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 263,659 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $100,306,000 after purchasing an additional 8,929 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Allstate Corp increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 256.9% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 13,398 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 9,644 shares in the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Illumina
Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.
