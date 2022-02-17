Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) PT Raised to $460.00 at Piper Sandler

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $450.00 to $460.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the life sciences company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 37.78% from the company’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Illumina’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.12 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.17 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Illumina in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upgraded Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $432.72 to $412.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America upgraded Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $419.25.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $333.86 on Tuesday. Illumina has a 1-year low of $318.07 and a 1-year high of $526.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $370.25 and a 200-day moving average of $408.13. The firm has a market cap of $52.18 billion, a PE ratio of 54.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.25. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 21.17%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Illumina will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.86, for a total transaction of $118,648.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,636 shares of company stock valued at $657,307 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Illumina by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 263,659 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $100,306,000 after purchasing an additional 8,929 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Allstate Corp increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 256.9% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 13,398 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 9,644 shares in the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

