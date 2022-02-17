ImageCoin (IMG) Price Tops $0.0069 on Top Exchanges

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. One ImageCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ImageCoin has a total market capitalization of $84,026.46 and approximately $60,020.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded 50.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000030 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00000094 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $245,387.92 or 0.00000030 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin Coin Profile

ImageCoin is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 12,162,415 coins. The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com . ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

