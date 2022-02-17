IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a growth of 36.6% from the January 15th total of 768,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 408,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMV opened at $1.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.51. IMV has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $4.10. The company has a market cap of $104.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMV. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in IMV by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 24,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 12,338 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in IMV in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in IMV by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 11,833 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in IMV in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in IMV in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James set a $1.75 price target on IMV and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IMV has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.88.

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in providing a novel class of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases including COVID-19. The company leverages its delivery platform (DPX) that programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust and sustained target killing capabilities.

