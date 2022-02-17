Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.69 EPS

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.69, Fidelity Earnings reports. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 43.31% and a return on equity of 9.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS.

NASDAQ:ILPT traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.24. 6,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,798. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a one year low of $21.19 and a one year high of $28.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 6.98 and a quick ratio of 6.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.25. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Industrial Logistics Properties Trust alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 88.59%.

ILPT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 118,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 523,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,110,000 after buying an additional 4,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 80,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after buying an additional 5,284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.