Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $400.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.17 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 10.71% and a negative return on equity of 9.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Infinera updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.
NASDAQ INFN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,934,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,191,980. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.87 and a 200 day moving average of $8.59. Infinera has a twelve month low of $7.22 and a twelve month high of $11.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Infinera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Infinera by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 249,817 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 9,567 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Infinera by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 62,963 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 9,213 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Infinera by 263.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 91,123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 66,019 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Infinera by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 71,014 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.
About Infinera
Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Infinera (INFN)
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.