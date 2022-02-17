InMed Pharmaceuticals’ (INM) Buy Rating Reiterated at Roth Capital

Roth Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on INM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Get InMed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ INM opened at $1.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of -0.83. InMed Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $5.18. The company has a quick ratio of 8.29, a current ratio of 8.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.68.

InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that InMed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in InMed Pharmaceuticals by 76.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,459 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in InMed Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in InMed Pharmaceuticals by 278.7% during the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 890,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 655,000 shares during the last quarter. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of orofacial pain.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for InMed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.