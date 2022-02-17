InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.060-$2.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $415 million-$425 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $422.06 million.

INMD traded down $1.79 on Thursday, hitting $44.68. The company had a trading volume of 24,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,113,006. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 1.92. InMode has a 12-month low of $31.10 and a 12-month high of $99.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.93.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. InMode had a return on equity of 46.95% and a net margin of 46.06%. The company had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis.

INMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. boosted their target price on InMode from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of InMode from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of InMode from $103.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $76.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in InMode by 356.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 773,835 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $54,617,000 after purchasing an additional 604,141 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of InMode by 19.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 546,042 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $51,699,000 after acquiring an additional 88,915 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of InMode by 2,800.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 364,916 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $25,756,000 after acquiring an additional 352,336 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of InMode by 26,633.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 347,534 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $24,528,000 after acquiring an additional 346,234 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of InMode by 223.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 326,050 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $22,943,000 after acquiring an additional 225,192 shares during the period.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

