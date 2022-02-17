INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.56 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) will post earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for INmune Bio’s earnings. INmune Bio reported earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that INmune Bio will report full-year earnings of ($1.91) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.43) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow INmune Bio.

Get INmune Bio alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on INMB. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of INmune Bio from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of INmune Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INMB. ACT Capital L.L.C. acquired a new position in INmune Bio during the third quarter worth approximately $5,341,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in INmune Bio during the third quarter worth approximately $2,399,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in INmune Bio by 21.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 379,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,661,000 after purchasing an additional 65,948 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in INmune Bio during the third quarter worth approximately $1,256,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of INmune Bio by 90.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 126,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 59,953 shares in the last quarter. 10.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INmune Bio stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.97. 44,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,405. The company has a market cap of $195.74 million, a PE ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 2.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.06. INmune Bio has a 12-month low of $7.88 and a 12-month high of $30.37. The company has a current ratio of 18.91, a quick ratio of 18.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

INmune Bio Company Profile

INmune Bio, Inc focuses on controlling components of the immune system to activate an immune response against cancer and Alzheimer’s disease. Its product pipeline INKMUNE-Cancer, INB03-Cancer, XPRO1595-Alzheimer, and LIVNATE. The company was founded by Mark Lowdell in September 2015 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on INmune Bio (INMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for INmune Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INmune Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.