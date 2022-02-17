INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.56 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) will post earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for INmune Bio’s earnings. INmune Bio reported earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that INmune Bio will report full-year earnings of ($1.91) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.43) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow INmune Bio.
Several brokerages recently commented on INMB. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of INmune Bio from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of INmune Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.
Shares of INmune Bio stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.97. 44,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,405. The company has a market cap of $195.74 million, a PE ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 2.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.06. INmune Bio has a 12-month low of $7.88 and a 12-month high of $30.37. The company has a current ratio of 18.91, a quick ratio of 18.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
INmune Bio Company Profile
INmune Bio, Inc focuses on controlling components of the immune system to activate an immune response against cancer and Alzheimer’s disease. Its product pipeline INKMUNE-Cancer, INB03-Cancer, XPRO1595-Alzheimer, and LIVNATE. The company was founded by Mark Lowdell in September 2015 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.
