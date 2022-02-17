Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Innate Pharma S.A. is a commercial stage oncology-focused biotech company. It discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s commercial-stage product includes Lumoxiti. Innate Pharma S.A. is based in Marseille, France. “

Separately, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Innate Pharma in a report on Sunday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.90.

Shares of Innate Pharma stock opened at $3.67 on Tuesday. Innate Pharma has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $11.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.40 and a 200 day moving average of $4.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innate Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innate Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Innate Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innate Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innate Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $151,000. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sÃ©zary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Avdoralimab (IPH5401), a monoclonal antibody blocking C5a binding to C5aR1 that is in Phase II clinicals trials for the treatment of COVID-19, bullous pemphigoid, chronic spontaneous urticaria, and other inflammatory diseases; and IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway.

