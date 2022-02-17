Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inotiv Inc. is a pharmaceutical development company. It involved in providing contract research services and monitoring instruments to emerging pharmaceutical companies. Inotiv Inc., formerly known as Bioanalytical Systems Inc., is based in WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Inotiv in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Inotiv from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Inotiv from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.50.

Shares of NOTV opened at $23.59 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.46 and its 200 day moving average is $37.34. Inotiv has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $60.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $572.43 million, a PE ratio of -131.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.43.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $30.08 million during the quarter. Inotiv had a return on equity of 1.02% and a net margin of 6.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Inotiv will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Philip A. Downing sold 3,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $131,573.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOTV. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Inotiv during the second quarter valued at $221,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Inotiv by 1,797.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 635,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,963,000 after acquiring an additional 602,245 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Inotiv by 161.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 25,635 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Inotiv in the second quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Inotiv by 28,049.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 33,659 shares during the period. 49.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inotiv

Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Research Services and Research Products. The Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.

