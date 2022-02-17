Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) Short Interest Down 30.5% in January

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,800 shares, a decrease of 30.5% from the January 15th total of 73,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 72.6 days.

OTCMKTS IVREF remained flat at $$8.00 on Thursday. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 946. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.65 and a 200-day moving average of $7.62. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.04 and a fifty-two week high of $8.45.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.00 to C$9.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. lowered their target price on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$10.25 to C$10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition and owning office properties. Its properties include van Jeuneurs, Vanves, Sabliere, Baldi, Arcueil, Metropolitan, Delizy, Hanover, Bad Homburg and Stuttgart. The company was founded by Stephane Amine on February 8, 2013 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

