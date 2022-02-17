Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 261,200 shares, a growth of 57.7% from the January 15th total of 165,600 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 56,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

INZY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Inozyme Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Inozyme Pharma in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Inozyme Pharma in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:INZY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.94. The stock had a trading volume of 563 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,040. Inozyme Pharma has a 1-year low of $5.33 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Inozyme Pharma by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Inozyme Pharma by 18.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Inozyme Pharma by 9.5% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Inozyme Pharma by 4.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Inozyme Pharma by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 36,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the period. 73.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.

