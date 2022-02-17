Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 261,200 shares, a growth of 57.7% from the January 15th total of 165,600 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 56,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.
INZY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Inozyme Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Inozyme Pharma in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Inozyme Pharma in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.
NASDAQ:INZY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.94. The stock had a trading volume of 563 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,040. Inozyme Pharma has a 1-year low of $5.33 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.01.
About Inozyme Pharma
Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.
