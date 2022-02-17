Insider Buying: Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CEO Purchases $13,410.00 in Stock

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CEO Steven G. Mihaylo acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.47 per share, with a total value of $13,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Crexendo stock opened at $4.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Crexendo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $7.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.49. The company has a market cap of $78.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%.

CXDO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crexendo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Crexendo in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Crexendo in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Crexendo by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Crexendo by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 11,267 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crexendo in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crexendo in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Crexendo in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Web Services segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services.

