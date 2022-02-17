Insider Buying: Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC) CEO Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC) CEO Manuel Perez Dubuc bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $129,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ FLNC traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,468,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,659. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.40. Fluence Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $39.40.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.53). Sell-side analysts forecast that Fluence Energy Inc will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Fluence Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Fluence Energy from $47.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,956,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,854,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,355,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,835,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,125,000.

About Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy Inc is a provider of energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage. Fluence Energy Inc is based in ARLINGTON, Va.

