Insider Buying: Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC) CEO Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC) CEO Manuel Perez Dubuc bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $129,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
NASDAQ FLNC traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,468,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,659. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.40. Fluence Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $39.40.
Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.53). Sell-side analysts forecast that Fluence Energy Inc will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,956,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,854,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,355,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,835,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,125,000.
About Fluence Energy
Fluence Energy Inc is a provider of energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage. Fluence Energy Inc is based in ARLINGTON, Va.
