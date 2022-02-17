Insider Buying: Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) Director Acquires $145,108.80 in Stock

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) Director Zami Aberman purchased 80,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.80 per share, for a total transaction of $145,108.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

PSTI stock opened at $1.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 6.06. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $7.77. The company has a market capitalization of $56.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.46.

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.04. On average, research analysts predict that Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on PSTI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 100.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,680 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 42,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 17,079 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

About Pluristem Therapeutics

Pluristem Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in cell therapy development. It develops placenta-based cell therapy product candidates for the treatment of multiple ischemic, inflammatory and hematologic conditions. The firm focuses on the development, clinical trials and manufacturing of cell therapeutics and related technologies.

