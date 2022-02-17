Insider Selling: Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) EVP Sells $48,497.66 in Stock

Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) EVP Mark E. Litkovitz sold 1,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.22, for a total value of $48,497.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE APR opened at $37.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.18. Apria, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.07 and a 12-month high of $40.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.18.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup started coverage on Apria in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut Apria from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut Apria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.07.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apria in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Apria in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Apria in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Apria in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apria in the 4th quarter worth $55,000.

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

