Insider Selling: Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) CEO Sells 14,409 Shares of Stock

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $1,146,235.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

EXAS stock traded down $2.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,568,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,355,444. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $66.80 and a 1-year high of $149.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.77 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.29.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EXAS shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of Exact Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $144.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 1,562.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 214.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

About Exact Sciences

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

