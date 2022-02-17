Insider Selling: Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) CEO Sells 11,785 Shares of Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) CEO Joshua Bixby sold 11,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total value of $337,522.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:FSLY traded down $9.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.20. The company had a trading volume of 28,652,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,700,188. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.07. Fastly, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.13 and a 12 month high of $87.68.

Get Fastly alerts:

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 62.16%. The business had revenue of $97.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. Fastly’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FSLY shares. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Fastly from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp started coverage on Fastly in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Fastly from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Fastly from $43.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.20.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fastly during the 4th quarter valued at $93,363,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Fastly by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,219,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,970 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Fastly in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,625,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Fastly by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,084,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,906,000 after purchasing an additional 630,586 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Fastly by 285.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 745,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,166,000 after purchasing an additional 552,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.