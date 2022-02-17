Insider Selling: Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) CEO Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total transaction of $2,172,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

MRVL traded down $4.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $67.85. 749,681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,392,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.81. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.92 and a 12-month high of $93.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.92. The company has a market cap of $57.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.09, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.19.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -45.28%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 52.5% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 325.9% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRVL shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.92.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

