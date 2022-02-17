Insider Selling: Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) EVP Sells $1,721,700.00 in Stock

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total transaction of $1,721,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Raymond James stock opened at $112.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $75.91 and a 1-year high of $117.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.21 and its 200 day moving average is $98.96.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.36. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 20.48%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.77%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Raymond James by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,735,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,728,875,000 after acquiring an additional 5,667,569 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,264,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,030,542,000 after purchasing an additional 279,622 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,297,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $933,490,000 after purchasing an additional 585,911 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,706,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,402,000 after purchasing an additional 25,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,530,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,107,000 after purchasing an additional 25,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

