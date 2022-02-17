Insider Selling: Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Major Shareholder Sells $176,280.00 in Stock

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total transaction of $176,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

M&G Investment Management Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 15th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.57, for a total transaction of $172,710.00.

Shares of TSE stock opened at $58.64 on Thursday. Trinseo S.A. has a 12 month low of $44.20 and a 12 month high of $76.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.42.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.17. Trinseo had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 56.55%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trinseo S.A. will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.20%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.83.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Trinseo by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 120,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,186,000 after purchasing an additional 9,989 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Trinseo in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,486,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Trinseo by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,346,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,585,000 after purchasing an additional 35,832 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Trinseo by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Trinseo by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trinseo

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It offers latex binders, synthetic rubber, engineered materials, base plastics, polystyrene, feedstocks, and American styrenics. The company is headquartered in Berwyn, PA.

