Insider Selling: Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Insider Sells $251,400.08 in Stock

Posted by on Feb 17th, 2022

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 4,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total transaction of $251,400.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of WOR stock opened at $57.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.97. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.79 and a 1 year high of $75.45.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.79%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Worthington Industries by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Worthington Industries by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 121,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after buying an additional 6,863 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 247.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 21,417 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $1,307,000. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Worthington Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR)

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.