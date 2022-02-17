Insider Selling: Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Insider Sells $251,400.08 in Stock

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 4,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total transaction of $251,400.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of WOR stock opened at $57.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.97. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.79 and a 1 year high of $75.45.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.79%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Worthington Industries by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Worthington Industries by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 121,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after buying an additional 6,863 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 247.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 21,417 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $1,307,000. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Worthington Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

