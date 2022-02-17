Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Short Interest Update

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 290,800 shares, a decrease of 36.3% from the January 15th total of 456,700 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 163,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of INTA traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.28. The stock had a trading volume of 142,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,845. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.57. Intapp has a twelve month low of $17.07 and a twelve month high of $40.91.

Get Intapp alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Intapp by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on INTA. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Intapp from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Intapp from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Intapp from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Intapp from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.