Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 7,805 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 322,285 shares.The stock last traded at $50.37 and had previously closed at $48.99.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.74 and its 200-day moving average is $49.12.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 41.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

