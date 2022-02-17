Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. reduced its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 562,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,574 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 5.71% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF worth $102,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 305.3% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $152,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PRFZ opened at $183.49 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.33. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 12 month low of $165.73 and a 12 month high of $202.21.

