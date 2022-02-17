Invesco Ltd. Acquires 19,080 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,114,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 19,080 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.82% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $99,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,956,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $979,739,000 after purchasing an additional 193,638 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,512,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $648,694,000 after purchasing an additional 27,064 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,516,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,415,000 after purchasing an additional 18,370 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 100.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,144,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,910,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,278,000 after purchasing an additional 166,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

FBHS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays upped their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group started coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

FBHS opened at $91.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.96. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.40 and a 1-year high of $114.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.65.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.77%.

In related news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total value of $380,511.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

