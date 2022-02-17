Invesco Ltd. Has $105.20 Million Stock Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,209,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,034 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.93% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $105,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 213.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 31.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $90.41 on Thursday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.67 and a fifty-two week high of $112.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.78.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 43.59%. The company’s revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 19,776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,977,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael John Short sold 16,914 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.11, for a total value of $1,659,432.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,135 shares of company stock valued at $4,622,052. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CHRW shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $108.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

