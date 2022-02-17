Invesco Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,888,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 180,176 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.46% of Ingersoll Rand worth $95,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 19.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 11,462 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 20.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 7,830 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the second quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 1.1% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 21,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ingersoll Rand from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

In related news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 6,972 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $418,180.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $54.92 on Thursday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.00 and a twelve month high of $62.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a PE ratio of 54.92 and a beta of 1.48.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

