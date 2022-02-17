Invesco Ltd. Sells 12,598,689 Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,067,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,598,689 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 3.19% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group worth $110,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carmignac Gestion raised its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 294.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 39,165,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,212,000 after acquiring an additional 29,247,393 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 67.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,894,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,745,000 after purchasing an additional 7,632,930 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 46.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,466,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,237,000 after buying an additional 5,863,226 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the third quarter valued at $29,383,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 12,710,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,098,000 after buying an additional 182,920 shares in the last quarter. 52.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.10.

EDU stock opened at $1.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.00. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $19.73.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others. The company was founded by Min Hong Yu and Yong Qiang Qian on November 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

