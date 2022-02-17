Invesco Ltd. Sells 369,921 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 624,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369,921 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.34% of Liberty Broadband worth $107,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDK. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 16.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,107,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,143,000 after purchasing an additional 736,144 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 22.7% in the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 4,661,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,445,000 after purchasing an additional 861,499 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,393,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,349,000 after acquiring an additional 155,189 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,761,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,547,000 after acquiring an additional 40,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 17.7% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,840,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,553,000 after acquiring an additional 277,055 shares in the last quarter. 76.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Liberty Broadband stock opened at $153.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $136.56 and a 12-month high of $194.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $152.24 and its 200 day moving average is $166.83. The company has a market capitalization of $27.09 billion, a PE ratio of 46.48 and a beta of 0.98.

LBRDK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.83.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.