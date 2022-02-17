Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Wabash National (NYSE:WNC)

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 4,001 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 5,164% compared to the typical volume of 76 call options.

In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $35,893.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 10,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $203,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,222 shares of company stock valued at $358,381 over the last 90 days. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WNC. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Wabash National in the fourth quarter worth $9,553,000. Towle & Co. boosted its holdings in Wabash National by 41.8% in the third quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,465,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,171,000 after purchasing an additional 431,609 shares in the last quarter. S&T Bank PA bought a new stake in Wabash National in the fourth quarter worth $6,376,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wabash National by 24.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,943,000 after purchasing an additional 288,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Wabash National by 72.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 525,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,401,000 after purchasing an additional 220,902 shares in the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WNC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wabash National in a report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Wabash National from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Wabash National from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.83.

NYSE:WNC traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.02. 2,510 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,311. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Wabash National has a fifty-two week low of $13.04 and a fifty-two week high of $21.63. The firm has a market cap of $842.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 1.69.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). Wabash National had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $479.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.23 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Wabash National will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

