IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Shares Down 4%

Shares of IonQ Inc (NYSE:IONQ) traded down 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.72 and last traded at $15.88. 123,609 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,748,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.54.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark upped their price target on IonQ from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on IonQ from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on IonQ from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.61.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Harry L. You sold 1,772,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total value of $46,000,008.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 902,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total value of $19,157,102.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IonQ in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IonQ in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IonQ in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of IonQ in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of IonQ in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.14% of the company’s stock.

IonQ Inc provides quantum system through the cloud on Amazon Braket, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud, as well as through direct API access. IonQ Inc, formerly known as dMY Technology Group Inc III., is based in COLLEGE PARK, Md.

