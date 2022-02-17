IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Given Outperform Rating at William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on IQV. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on IQVIA from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on IQVIA from $250.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IQVIA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $269.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised IQVIA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on IQVIA from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $281.50.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $232.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $255.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.44. IQVIA has a one year low of $181.13 and a one year high of $285.61.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.12. IQVIA had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 5.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IQVIA news, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total transaction of $145,767,684.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John G. Danhakl bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $272.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,729,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in IQVIA by 72.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp boosted its stake in IQVIA by 53.3% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

