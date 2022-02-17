IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The medical research company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 5.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $232.18 on Thursday. IQVIA has a 52-week low of $181.13 and a 52-week high of $285.61. The stock has a market cap of $44.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.93, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $256.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on IQVIA from $250.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on IQVIA from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on IQVIA from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on IQVIA from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.50.

In other news, Director John G. Danhakl bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $272.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,729,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total transaction of $145,767,684.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Morgan Stanley raised its position in IQVIA by 4.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,963,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $718,099,000 after acquiring an additional 137,580 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in IQVIA by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 590,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $166,580,000 after acquiring an additional 35,556 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in IQVIA by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 339,925 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $95,906,000 after acquiring an additional 4,376 shares during the period. Tiger Eye Capital LLC raised its position in IQVIA by 629.6% during the fourth quarter. Tiger Eye Capital LLC now owns 58,374 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,470,000 after acquiring an additional 50,373 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in IQVIA by 1,267.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,284 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 8,605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

