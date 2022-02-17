Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,768 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.5% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.4% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 65,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 3.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 28,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 22.5% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IRDM shares. BWS Financial upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Sidoti raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iridium Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Iridium Communications stock opened at $35.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -395.11 and a beta of 1.15. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.73 and a 1 year high of $49.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 4.20.

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

